Riyadh - Riyadh Cement Company has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth SAR 85 million with Chengdu Design and Research Institute.

Signed on 14 December 2025, the agreement covers the construction of an electrical grid station to complete the electricity supply project for Riyadh Cement’s Nisah plant.

Falling under the Liquid Fuel Displacement program, the contract is valid for one year, according to a bourse filing.

This project is expected to boost energy efficiency, cut emissions, and improve operational reliability, supporting stable production from commissioning.

During the first half (H1) of 2025, Riyadh Cement reported an annual decline of 1.02% in net profits to SAR 133.15 million, compared to SAR 134.52 million.

