Saudi oil giant Aramco has announced the launch of its 98-octane gasoline product, which will begin supplying in January 2026 as part of efforts to expand consumer fuel options and diversify its product portfolio without affecting existing products in the market.

As an initial phase, the product will be made available in Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Dammam metropolitan area, as well as along connecting highways, given that most vehicles requiring this fuel type are concentrated in these locations.

The company noted that any expansion of availability will be assessed following a review of demand levels.-TradeArabia News Service

