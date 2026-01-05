Solar power in Germany generated significantly more electricity in 2025, with its share of domestic power production rising to around 18 per cent, up from 14 per cent in 2024, the German Solar Industry Association (BSW) said.

That meant photovoltaic power overtook lignite, which accounted for about 14 per cent, and natural gas, at roughly 16 per cent, as sources of electricity generation, the association said.

The figures are based on data from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems.

Wind power remained Germany's largest source of electricity, with a share of 27 per cent.

According to preliminary annual figures, more than 5.5 million installed photovoltaic systems generated around 87 terawatt hours of electricity last year.

That was about 15 terawatt hours more than in 2024 and marked another record high.

