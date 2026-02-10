Clearwater Analytics is introducing CWAN Power and Gas, a new set of risk management capabilities within Beacon by CWAN designed to replace “black-box” systems in the energy trading industry.

As renewables expand, liquefied natural gas flows grow, and macroeconomic conditions shift, power markets are becoming increasingly volatile, creating both risks and opportunities.

Many trading firms remain constrained by older platforms that limit model transparency, customisation, and speed-to-market.

CWAN Power and Gas addresses these challenges by making all calculations fully transparent, configurable, and auditable in real time, supporting complex instruments such as structured power derivatives.

Renewable energy company CleanChoice Energy uses the solution to unify data and analytics across physical assets, market activity, and customer outcomes.

Key capabilities include real-time transparent modeling, offering complete source code visibility to validate and customise calculations; institutional-grade risk analytics, providing VaR, credit risk, and custom metrics with full audit trails for regulatory and internal validation; and flexible deployment, allowing cloud-based standalone use, integration with existing systems, or custom solutions built on Beacon’s open development foundation with scalable computing.

By combining transparency, flexibility, and advanced analytics, CWAN Power and Gas enables energy trading firms to deploy complex strategies more efficiently, reduce reliance on legacy systems, and improve risk management in dynamic power and gas markets.

“The energy transition is creating one of the largest transformations in global energy markets since derivatives were invented, but trading firms are constrained by risk systems built for a different era,” said Kirat Singh, President, Risk & Alternative Assets at Clearwater Analytics. “While competitors offer black-box solutions that traders can’t validate or customise, we’re giving organisations the transparent, controllable technology they need to capitalise on this opportunity. When billions are at stake, traders need complete visibility into their risk calculations.”

“CleanChoice has been winning on two fronts—growing our solar portfolio and expanding our retail business,” said Anthony Hoang, CTO at CleanChoice Energy. “But our customers don’t experience us as separate business units. Beacon by CWAN gives us the data foundation to operate the way our customers see us—as one integrated company optimising every decision, from the solar farm, through the power market, to the customer bill.”

“Energy markets are too complex and volatile for risk management tied to older systems,” added Singh. “We’ve built a leading platform that gives firms complete control over their risk calculations while delivering institutional-scale performance. Our clients are managing risk better and launching entirely new trading strategies that generate alpha in the evolving energy landscape.”

