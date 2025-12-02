PHOTO
Saudi Arabia - Nesma Infrastructure & Technology has announced that it has secured a SAR840 million ($224 million) contract from Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) for the construction of a 230/115/34.5kV substation at Jubail in the kingdom's eastern region.
As per the deal, Nesma will construct Jubail Southeast 230/115/34.5 kV substation, including OHTL along with associated replacement works. The entire project will be completed within a 20-month tenure.
This is Nesma's second such win from SEC in November when it was awarded a $40 million contract for a 380kV OHTL project.
This year, Nesma had snapped up similar orders from SEC worth $752 million.
