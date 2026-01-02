DOHA: Qatar ports (Hamad, Ruwais and Doha) witnessed a robust surge in December last year as the cargoes and container volumes handled during the period registered an increase on an annual basis compared to the same period in 2024.

The general and bulk cargo handled by the ports in December 2025 grew by 64 percent compared to the same period last year (2024).

Meanwhile, a total of nearly 111,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) were handled, in addition to approximately 13,000 units of RORO and over 28,500 heads of livestock, Mwani Qatar stated in a post on its X platform yesterday.

The ports in the country received 226 vessels in December 2025, while the container handling through the three ports stood at 110,784 TEUs. The general and bulk cargo, RORO, and livestock during the same period accounted for 125,106 tonnes, 12,858 units, and 28,633 heads, respectively.

2025 was a landmark year for Mwani Qatar, strengthening Qatar’s status as a regional trade and logistics hub, powered by advanced infrastructure and the highest operational efficiency. Qatar’s main gateway to world trade, Hamad Port, ranked first in the Gulf and 11th globally in the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2024 by the World Bank and S&P Global.

With rapid growth in transhipment — accounting for nearly 50 percent of total volumes handled (January to November 2025)— the port solidified Qatar’s status as a vital regional hub for trade and logistics, in line with the Ministry of Transport’s strategic plan.

In a recent post, Mwani Qatar highlighted the significant milestones of last year. “We enhanced operational capabilities, upgraded digital infrastructure, and expanded shipping network, all while improving the customer experience and strengthening Qatar’s role as a key regional hub for trade and logistics,” it stated.

In July last year, Hamad Port welcomed MSC CHARLESTON, marking the inaugural voyage of the new direct CHINOOK-CLANGA service by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

This service represents a key strategic development, offering direct weekly sailings to major ports in East Asia and the West Coast of North America. It improves the flexibility and efficiency of supply chains while supporting Qatar’s expanding role in regional and global logistics.

The CHINOOK-CLANGA service links Hamad Port with key international ports including Colombo, Vung Tau, Haiphong, Yantian, Ningbo, Shanghai, Qingdao, Busan, Seattle, Prince Rupert, and Vancouver, providing customers with more diverse and efficient shipping options and strengthening Qatar’s direct connections to some of the world’s most vital trade centres.

Last year also saw Hamad Port breaking the Guinness World Records title for the world’s largest mangrove relocation project.

In a testament to its unwavering commitment to implementing the highest standards of information security and data protection, Mwani Qatar was also awarded the esteemed ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) in 2025.

The certification is an internationally recognised benchmark that establishes a robust and comprehensive framework for managing cyber risks, fortifying data security, and ensuring seamless business continuity amidst the evolving challenges of the digital landscape.

Capt Abdulla Mohamed Al Khanji, Chief Executive Officer of Mwani Qatar, was also awarded the prestigious ‘Personality of the Year’ at the annual The Maritime Standard (TMS) Awards 2025 ceremony.

The award is one of the most distinguished individual honours in the maritime transport and ports sector across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. It recognises outstanding individuals who have made remarkable contributions to advancing the maritime industry and enhancing its overall performance and efficiency.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

