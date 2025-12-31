MUSCAT: The Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) closed 2025 with a strong set of operational, financial and sustainability milestones, underscoring its central role in supporting national development and advancing Oman Vision 2040.

During the year, OETC made solid progress across 35 strategic projects aimed at expanding and strengthening the national electricity transmission network, with investments exceeding RO 250 million. Key achievements included more than 60 percent completion of the second phase of the Strategic Interconnection Project (Rabt), valued at around RO 295 million and over 90 per cent completion of network expansion works in Dhofar Governorate at a cost of about RO 65 million.

Among the landmark initiatives was the Masirah Island connection project, Oman’s first of its kind, which reached over 50 per cent completion using advanced transmission technologies, with a total investment of RO 70 million. OETC also commissioned the Fault Current Limitation System for the 132 kV network to enhance system protection and reliability; and energised the main grid station serving the polysilicon plant in Suhar.

By the end of 2025, the number of grid stations had reached 116, compared to just 29 in 2005, while transmission line length exceeded 10,400 kilometres. During the year, OETC awarded nine new projects worth more than RO 250 million, supporting the integration of three wind farms with a combined capacity of 1,220 MW and a 500 MW solar project, contributing to annual carbon emission reductions of over 1.9 million tonnes.

Renewable energy accounted for 9.46 per cent of electricity supplied to the grid by the end of November 2025, equivalent to more than 4.26 million MWh, sourced from major solar and wind projects including Ibri, Manah 1 and 2 and the Dhofar Wind Farm. This marks a sharp rise from just 0.71 per cent in 2019.

Network reliability reached 99.9999 per cent, despite rising demand. Peak load on the Main Interconnected System climbed to 8,059 MW in 2025, compared to 2,495 MW in 2005. OETC also recorded more than 67 million safe working hours without a lost-time injury.

Financially, the company maintained strong credit ratings from Moody’s and Fitch, completed full repayment of $1 billion in bonds, launched its Green Financing Framework and became the first Omani entity to issue Green Sukuk, raising $750 million. Its asset base expanded to RO 1.8 billion.

OETC continued to invest heavily in human capital, achieving an Omanisation rate of 97 per cent, delivering over 8,300 training programmes and supporting local companies through contracts exceeding RO 259 million. The year also saw the company receive several national awards for ESG practices, smart technology and clean energy leadership, reinforcing its position as a key enabler of Oman’s sustainable energy future.

