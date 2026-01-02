DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has been granted a UAE patent for a Feeder Input-Output Simulator for Substation Automation Applications.

This achievement reflects its commitment to adopting advanced engineering solutions to elevate electricity transmission system performance, boost efficiency and reduce operational costs.

The innovation, now in active use within DEWA’s Power Transmission Division, serves as a pivotal tool for the safe and precise testing of complex automation systems. It reinforces grid reliability and supports digital and smart transformation in the energy sector.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “This technology reflects the wise leadership’s vision to promote innovation that shapes a more prosperous and sustainable future for our nation. It embodies DEWA’s approach to turning applied innovation into tangible solutions that strengthen the resilience and sustainability of our energy infrastructure. The simulator underscores the ingenuity of our Emirati staff in developing advanced tools that enable the safe and efficient testing of substation automation systems while accelerating project completion, reducing costs and enhancing safety standards.”

The simulator is used to test substation automation systems within a secure virtual environment. It simulates actual electrical equipment, including switches and relays, and transmits virtual signals to associated real controllers. This enables the safe testing of multiple operating scenarios and the verification of control system performance with high accuracy. It eliminates the need to handle live electrical current or shut down substations, ensuring system readiness and reliability before field implementation.

The innovation has already delivered tangible results, including lower testing and operational costs, faster task execution and reduced operational risks. These improvements reinforce the reliability of the electricity network and support service continuity in line with the highest international standards.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, said, “This device is a significant addition to the tools used by the Power Transmission Division, as it provides a safe and effective environment for testing substation automation systems. It enhances the efficiency of work teams and accelerates task completion without compromising network safety.”

This achievement underscores DEWA’s commitment to fostering organisational innovation and investing in practical, employee-led technical solutions. It reinforces DEWA’s leadership in the energy sector and supports the provision of reliable, safe and sustainable services that align with Dubai’s ambitions and the needs of society.