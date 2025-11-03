ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi has successfully established itself as one of the world’s leading cities in supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, thanks to its comprehensive ecosystem that nurtures creators, provides them with growth tools, and enables startups to confidently and ambitiously expand into global markets.

At the forefront of this ecosystem is Hub71, which plays a key role in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for entrepreneurship and modern technology. Today, Hub71 hosts around 300 startups that have collectively raised over AED 9 billion in funding and generated revenues exceeding AED 5 billion, reflecting the vitality of the emirate’s digital economy and its emergence as one of the fastest-growing startup markets in the region.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that Abu Dhabi’s tech ecosystem is steadily moving toward international expansion through innovative programmes and initiatives that enhance the global presence of startups. He explained that the latest expansion includes Hong Kong, where Hub71 launched a startup integration program, along with new strategic partnerships that strengthen growth pathways for resident startups—part of ongoing efforts to open broader horizons for startups to expand from and into Abu Dhabi.

Alwan added that the ecosystem focuses on sectors shaping the future, such as artificial intelligence, climate technology, and digital assets, in addition to the newly launched Hub71+ Life Sciences cluster. He emphasised that these fields are witnessing rising global demand and offer significant growth opportunities. Therefore, Hub71 aims to empower ambitious founders to transform their ideas into global success stories starting from Abu Dhabi.

Several outstanding success stories have emerged from Abu Dhabi’s startup scene. Among them is Aurem, an Abu Dhabi-based company that has developed innovative technological solutions for the financial services sector. Having joined Hub71 earlier this year, Aurem has raised USD 7 million in total funding and is now expanding internationally from the UAE capital.

Michael Watkins, co-founder and CEO, highlighted the company’s key innovation—Workflow Builder, an AI-driven tool that allows institutions to create financial databases and workflows in hours or days rather than the months required by traditional systems.

In the biotechnology sector, Laura Towart, founder and CEO of Vivan Therapeutics, stated that her cancer-treatment company has raised over GBP 4.6 million in capital and GBP 3.7 million in global research grants. The company is now setting up laboratories in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with local medical centers to apply its innovative technologies.

Towart explained that Vivan’s technology analyzes tumor fingerprints to identify the most suitable treatment combinations for each patient, resulting in more accurate, less toxic, and more cost-effective therapies. She praised Abu Dhabi’s flexible regulatory environment, which enables the swift deployment of such technologies to benefit patients.

In fintech, Abhinav Mehta, founder and CEO of Mansa, said his Abu Dhabi-based company within Hub71 has raised USD 10 million from global investors and achieved more than USD 250 million in transaction volume through its digital liquidity solutions. The company collaborates with several payment firms inside and outside the UAE and benefits from Hub71’s support in building partnerships with both public and private entities. Mehta affirmed that Abu Dhabi is a thriving financial hub with an ideal infrastructure for fintech growth.

In the industrial technology sector, Mustafa Jafri, founder and CEO of Monit, said his AI and IoT integration company recently relocated from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi through Hub71 to expand into Gulf markets, particularly the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. The company has generated USD 3 million in revenue and is seeking an additional USD 3 million in funding to support its expansion and establish an assembly line in Abu Dhabi to manufacture and export its devices across the region.

Jafri explained that Monit’s innovative technology focuses on preventing accidents and saving lives in hazardous work environments—such as oil, gas, and mining—by protecting workers and improving workplace safety standards.