DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), inspected the progress of work on the first phase of the seawater desalination plant in the Hassyan complex, which has reached a completion rate of about 90 percent.

All phases of the plant are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2027. The Hassyan desalination plant, with investments reaching AED3 billion and 377 million, is one of the world's largest seawater reverse-osmosis (RO) water production projects, and DEWA’s first independent water producer (IWP) project.

Al Tayer affirmed that the project embodies the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to provide advanced and integrated energy and water infrastructure that keeps pace with Dubai’s rapid growth and meets rising demand for water services, in line with water security policy and sustainable development plans. The project supports DEWA’s strategy to boost desalinated water production capacity in Dubai.

Al Tayer visited several sections of the project, a key pillar in supporting smart desalinated water infrastructure and the Integrated Water Resources Management Strategy 2030. Officials from Hassyan Water Company A provided detailed presentations and briefings on the project’s progress.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA is building desalination plants using RO technology, which requires less energy than multi-stage distillation plants, making it a more sustainable option. By 2030, DEWA will add 240 million imperial gallons per day to its desalination capacity using seawater reverse-osmosis.

Al Tayer was accompanied by Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power, Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation, Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power, Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, members of the Board of Directors of Hassyan Water Company A, which is implementing the desalination plant project at the Hassyan complex, as well as a number of senior officials and engineers from DEWA.