Saudi Arabia had tendered a total of 64 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2025, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy.

In a post on X, the ministry said 20.6 GW of renewable energy projects were tendered during 2025 alone while 12.3 GW had been connected to the grid by the end of last year.

The Ministry also added that 30 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects have been tendered to date, with 8 GWh connected to the grid by the end of 2025.

Saudi Arabia has also set new global cost benchmarks for renewable power, according to the ministry. The 1.5 GW Dawadmi Wind Power Project achieved a world record for the lowest levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) from wind at 1.33 US cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

The 1.4 GW Najran Solar Power Project achieved the world’s second-lowest LCOE for solar power at 1.09 US cents per kWh, after the Shuaibah 1 solar project, which set the world record at 1.04 US cents per kWh.

