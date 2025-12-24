French water services group Saur has announced that it has secured a major wastewater operations and maintenance contract in Qatar, thus marking a significant milestone in its continued expansion across the Middle East.

As per the deal, the company will be responsible for the operating and maintaining the entire wastewater infrastructure of capital Doha and the South Zone, serving more than one million inhabitants, said Saur in its LinkedIn notification.

This performance-based O&M contract reflects the strong confidence of Qatari authorities in our ability to manage complex, high-stake infrastructures with excellence.

The scope of the contract includes comprehensive operation, maintenance, and performance optimization of wastewater assets, it stated.

As per the deal, Saur will leverage its global know-how and advanced operational capabilities to deliver sustainable and resilient wastewater services aligned with Qatar’s infrastructure modernization objectives.

“Through this project, our teams will implement innovative solutions, including predictive maintenance and digital network management, to support the country in modernising its infrastructures,” said a company spokesman.

“This is a landmark moment for Saur and a great source of pride for all of us, employees and partners, who contribute every day to sharing our know-how internationally,” he added.

