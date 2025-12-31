Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has awarded a SAR 155.09 million contract with Jeddah Amana Municipality on 30 December for 60 months.

The project will reflect on the listed company’s financials during the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, according to a bourse filing.

The deal covers operating rainwater networks in the sub-municipalities of Al-Balad, Al Jami’ah, and Umm Al-Salam, as well as closed and open canals in Jeddah Governorate.

In February, Alkhorayef Water raised its Sharia-compliant financing to SAR 630 million with Alinma Bank.

