Qatar's Public Works Authority Ashghal has launched a tender 'Infrastructure FS Gaps for Al Kheesa Foul Sewer Package 01 & 02, covering the construction of remaining works under contracts C2018/7 & C2017/118. The tender was issued on 9 October 2024, with bid submissions closing on 26 January 2025.

The contract is expected to be awarded by March 2025 and the anticipated completion timeline is the second quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

Ashghal is developing and upgrading drainage networks in different regions of the country to achieve the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.