Deutsche Bank has appointed Majed Julfar as the chief country officer for the UAE at a time when the bank is bolstering its presence in the country with a new branch in the capital.

Julphar, who returns to join the German lender where he previously worked for 14 years, will oversee the local franchise across all business divisions and entities.

Additionally, he will lead corporate coverage for the Middle East and Africa.

He joins Deutsche Bank from Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), where he acted as a director of Trade Credit Insurance and Export Finance.

The appointment coincides with Deutsche Bank’s expansion into Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) last month, where Jean-Pierre Habis was appointed as a senior manager.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com