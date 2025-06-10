Muscat Municipality is expected to award the design and construction contract for Bowsher Storm Water Channel project in the third quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

The commercial bids were opened on 26 May 2025.

“The project, expected to be awarded in July 2025, involves the construction of a stormwater channel network, with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects.

Two financial bids were opened:

Tilal Nimar Trading and Contracting which bid 110,600 Omani riyals ($287,648.54) and Al Zarraq Trading Enterprises, which bid OMR 121,595.400 ($316,245.38)

Seven bidders had their technical bids opened. These include:

* International Airlines Comprehensive Contracting Company

* Rashad Establishment

* Bahjat Alkuhair United

* White Pearl International

* Al Fazari United Trading and Contraction

* Al Zakwani Enterprises

* Wide Range Trading and Contracting

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

