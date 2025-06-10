PHOTO
Muscat Municipality is expected to award the design and construction contract for Bowsher Storm Water Channel project in the third quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.
The commercial bids were opened on 26 May 2025.
“The project, expected to be awarded in July 2025, involves the construction of a stormwater channel network, with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects.
Two financial bids were opened:
Tilal Nimar Trading and Contracting which bid 110,600 Omani riyals ($287,648.54) and Al Zarraq Trading Enterprises, which bid OMR 121,595.400 ($316,245.38)
Seven bidders had their technical bids opened. These include:
* International Airlines Comprehensive Contracting Company
* Rashad Establishment
* Bahjat Alkuhair United
* White Pearl International
* Al Fazari United Trading and Contraction
* Al Zakwani Enterprises
* Wide Range Trading and Contracting
(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
