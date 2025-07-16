Muscat: Within the framework of cooperation and strengthening community partnership between government entities and private institutions, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali bin Hamdan Al Shehhi, Wali of Seeb, discussed with representatives of Nama Water Services the progress of the implemented projects in Al Sharadi area, Al Ghushaiba on Tuesday.

During the meeting, several topics of common interest and challenges faced in implementing current projects were reviewed. As well as, appropriate solutions to solve them to ensure the projects’ continuance and fulfil the population’s requirements.

Both sides agreed to implement various supportive procedures to develop the services and achieve the desired purposes according to the highest standards.

These efforts reflect the interest of the relevant entities to improve the quality of water services and its sustainable offering.

Thus contributing to fulfil the requirements of citizens and residents in various regions, supporting comprehensive development efforts and enhancing the quality of life.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

