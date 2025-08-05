KUWAIT -- Dasman Diabetes Institute has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to establish Kuwait's National Genome Project, which blended genetic data according to lifestyle and environmental factors that may lead to developing diseases namely diabetes.



Dr. Faisal Al-Rifai, the center's Director General, explained the strategy in a press statement, noting that excerpts were published by the renowned journal, Genetics Review Nature.



Dasman Institute's vision is distinguished with a method, different from the conventional genome projects, integrating the genetic information with living and ecological factors with such approach deepening understanding of complex diseases namely the second type of diabetes, Dr. Al-Rifai said.

The institute has drawn up this strategy after a series of workshops, conferences, specialized initiatives namely the precision medicine workshop that had been held in coordination with American academies.

Dr. Al-Rifai underscored the high significance of the institute effort at this level amid hike of diabetic and obese cases in Kuwait, mentioning aggravating non-genetic factors such as the hard climatic conditions and pollution.

The institute conducts scientific researches, works out innovative programs, provides comprehensive education for improving life of the patients and stem spread of the disease in the country.

