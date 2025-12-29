AMMAN — The number of foreign patients treated at private hospitals rose by 4 per cent compared with 2024, reflecting growing confidence in Jordan’s healthcare services and improved medical tourism indicators, driven by government decisions and supportive measures for the sector.

President of the Private Hospitals Association (PHA) Fawzi Hammouri said that the launch of direct flights between Benghazi and Tripoli to Amman, and the reactivation of flights to Algeria, facilitated patient access to the Kingdom, bolstering medical tourism, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hammouri expressed optimism that 2026 will witness broader economic improvement and further growth in the healthcare sector. He also anticipated a noticeable recovery in medical tourism, citing the implementation of a three-year development plan and relative security and stability in regional countries, particularly Gaza, Syria, Iraq, and Libya.

Among the most notable achievements of 2025, Hammouri highlighted the classification of private hospitals based on their capacity to respond to mass-casualty emergencies, in response to a request from the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management. The initiative aims to enhance national readiness and improve emergency response efficiency.

Hammouri noted that the private hospital sector hosts investments exceeding JD4 billion and directly employs around 40,000 people, in addition to nearly 60,000 in supporting industries, providing income for approximately 100,000 families.

He attributed the sector’s growth to highly qualified Jordanian medical professionals and the Kingdom’s regional reputation for advanced surgical procedures, emphasising that medical tourism remains a key driver of economic growth and a pillar of Jordan’s international healthcare standing.

Jordan received 224,000 medical tourists in 2024, while the sector recorded a 4 per cent growth rate in 2025, according to Hammouri.

