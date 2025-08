Dubai Investments reported a net profit attributable to shareholders for Q2 2025 of 331.3 million dirhams ($90 million), marking a 14.6% growth compared to a year ago.

Net profit for the first half of the year stood at AED 502 million, rising by 22.7% from the same period in 2024.

The company’s net earnings per share for the last quarter stood at AED0.08, an increase from AED 0.07 from the same period last year.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)

