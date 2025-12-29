Arab Finance: Egypt Gas plans to log EGP 420 million in net profit during 2026, according to a bourse filing issued on December 29th.

The company unveiled its estimated budget for 2026, targeting revenues of EGP 9.50 billion.

Meanwhile, the capital budget was estimated at EGP 595 million for the coming year, compared to EGP 327 million allocated for 2025.

In the first nine months of 2025, Egypt Gas recorded 24.64% year-on-year (YoY)higher net profits at EGP 225.152 million, compared to EGP 180.639 million.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).