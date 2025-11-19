Dubai – Shuaa Capital turned profitable at AED 200.67 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to net losses valued at AED 147.97 million in 9M-24.

This momentum has been supported by the successful execution of the company’s capital optimization strategy and a sharpened focus on operational efficiency, according to the financial results.

The DFM-listed firm generated revenues amounting to AED 62 million as of 30 September 2025, marking a 103% year-on-year (YoY) drop.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the revenue hit AED 13 million with a net loss of AED 16 million, primarily driven by non-recurring items and timing delays in investment banking transactions.

Nabil Al Rantisi, Group CEO of Shuaa Capital, said: “Shuaa has taken decisive steps to strengthen its financial foundation and align the business around its core strengths.”

He added: “We are focused on building a leaner, more agile platform that can deliver sustainable value to shareholders over the long term.”

The accumulated net losses reached AED 904 million at the end of September 2025, accounting for 24.70% of the capital.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, the company swung to net profits after corporate tax worth AED 217.12 million, against net losses of AED 125.61 million in H1-24.

