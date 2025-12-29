Cairo: Eastern Company registered 18% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 2.15 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, compared to EGP 1.82 billion.

Net sales reached EGP 10.63 billion in the July-September 2025 period, which marked an annual surge of 31% from EGP 8.12 billion, according to the financial results.

During FY24/25, the EGX-listed company posted an annual increase of 6% in net profits after tax to EGP 9.71 billion, compared to EGP 9.18 billion.

