Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) reported its preliminary and unaudited consolidated financial results for the full year 2025, achieving its strongest performance to date.

DEWA Group recorded consolidated revenue of AED32.84 billion, EBITDA of AED17.37 billion and net profit after tax of AED9.09 billion, reflecting sustained demand growth and operational efficiency.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DEWA, said, “We are committed to the highest standards of excellence and sustainability inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. With their guidance, DEWA will continue to play a decisive role in Dubai’s rapid progress."

“For 2025, DEWA delivered the strongest financial and operational performance in its history. Record revenue, EBITDA and profit were supported by the highest levels of power generation, clean energy production, desalinated water output and peak demand ever achieved by the Group, while maintaining globally benchmarked efficiency and reliability. Sustainability remains central to our strategy, with clean power generation exceeding 10 terawatt-hours for the first time, reinforcing progress towards the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision. Profit after tax covered the annual dividend of AED6.2 billion by around 1.46 times, supporting a resilient dividend profile,” he added.

Consolidated revenue rose by 6.02 percent year-on-year, driven by increased demand for electricity, water and cooling services, while profit after tax grew by 25.66 percent compared to 2024.

In 2025, DEWA generated 62.21 terawatt-hours of electricity, up 5.10 percent from the previous year. Clean power generation reached 10.10 terawatt-hours, a 52.38 percent increase, accounting for 16.23 percent of total output. Annual peak power demand rose by 5.83 percent to 11.39 gigawatts.

Desalinated water demand grew by 6.62 percent to a record 161.505 billion imperial gallons, with daily peak demand reaching 487 million imperial gallons. Customer accounts increased by 56,897 during the year to 1,327,182, a rise of 4.48 percent.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, DEWA generated 14.24 terawatt-hours of power, including 2.18 terawatt-hours of clean energy, a 38.35 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Quarterly desalinated water demand reached 40.55 billion imperial gallons, up 5.14 percent, while 17,823 new customer accounts were added.

Group-wide investments totalled AED11.72 billion in 2025, focused on renewable energy capacity, desalination plants and transmission and distribution networks. Installed generation capacity rose by 4.66 percent to 17,979 megawatts, including 3,860 megawatts from clean energy sources.

By 2030, DEWA plans to exceed 23 gigawatts of installed power generation capacity, with around 8.3 gigawatts from renewable sources, representing 36.1 percent. Desalinated water production capacity is expected to reach 735 million imperial gallons per day, of which 308 million will use seawater reverse osmosis powered by renewable energy.

Under its dividend policy, DEWA expects to pay a minimum annual dividend of AED6.2 billion during the first five years from October 2022, with semi-annual payments in April and October. For the first half of 2025, dividends of AED3.1 billion were paid on 29th October, 2025. Dividends for the second half of 2025 are expected around April 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general assembly.