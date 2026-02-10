Kuwait - Jazeera Airways announced its financial results for FY 2025, delivering the strongest profit performance in the airline’s history, on its 20 anniversary of flying. Net profit reached a record KD 21.8 million ($80 million), representing a 113.7% increase year-on-year, reflecting disciplined execution, sustained demand, and improved operating efficiency.

Operating revenue increased 4.6% to KD 218.1 million, supported by steady network performance and passenger growth. Group operating profit rose 50.7% to KD 26.0 million, underscoring the effectiveness of cost discipline and operational optimisation initiatives compared with FY 2024.

Passenger traffic exceeded 5 million passengers during the year, marking a 2.2% increase, with a healthy load factor of 77.6%, reflecting balanced capacity deployment and resilient demand across the network.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Jazeera Airways continued to demonstrate improving performance. Operating revenue increased 3.3% to KD 46.5 million, while quarterly losses narrowed significantly by 69.7% to KD 1.3 million, compared with KD 4.2 million in the corresponding period last year. This improvement was primarily driven by stronger revenues and the successful implementation of targeted measures to enhance operating efficiency.

Reflecting the company’s strong financial position and confidence in its outlook, the Board of Directors has recommended the distribution of a dividend of 85 fils per share, subject to shareholders approval.

Marwan Boodai, Chairman, Jazeera Airways, said: “Jazeera Airways outstanding performance in 2025, our 20th anniversary year, reflects the strength of Jazeera Airways’ business model, the discipline of our execution, and the commitment of our people. Delivering our highest-ever profit while operating in a complex and dynamic environment underscores the resilience of the airline and the effectiveness of our long-term strategy. As we proudly look ahead, we remain focused on sustainable growth, operational excellence, and delivering consistent value to our shareholders.

2025 Operational Review

Jazeera Airways delivered a robust operational performance in 2025, driven by disciplined execution, selective network expansion, and a sustained focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency.

With 37,351 aircraft movements during the year, the airline retained its position as the most active carrier at Kuwait International Airport for the fourth consecutive year.

Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and periodic regional airspace closures, operations remained stable and resilient, supported by strong operational oversight and proactive disruption management.

Network expansion was executed selectively, with new destinations including Abha, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Budapest, Damascus, Sarajevo, Sochi, and Yerevan, strengthening connectivity across key regional and international markets.

Operational capability was further enhanced with the entry into service of Jazeera Airways’ first A320neo aircraft equipped with Expliseat TiSeat 2X seats, delivering up to 1.2 metric tonnes of weight reduction per aircraft, lowering fuel burn and CO₂ emissions.

During the year, Jazeera Airways was awarded a national non-scheduled (charter) air carrier tender by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), authorising domestic and international charter operations from Saudi Arabia. In parallel, continued investment in digital and passenger-centric innovations further strengthened the end-to-end travel experience.

Overall, 2025 marked a year of operational maturity, with the airline successfully balancing growth with resilience while reinforcing the foundations for long-term expansion.

Outlook for 2026

Fleet optimisation, including a full transition to a 180-seat configuration and delivery of 3 out its 26 new aircrafts arriving in 2026, will further strengthen unit economics, while planned upgrades to Jazeera Terminal 5 will support growing passenger demand.

