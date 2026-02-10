ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's biggest ‍commercial ‍carrier, said on Tuesday ​that its half-year revenue rose 14% from ⁠the previous year, helped by ⁠the introduction of new ‌destinations, more flights and seven new aircraft.

Chief Executive ⁠Mesfin Tasew told a press conference that the state-owned airline recorded $4.4 billion in revenue ⁠in the first six ​months of its financial year, which began ‍on July 8.

Ethiopian Airlines has a ​fleet of about 150 aircraft. Last month, it announced an order with Boeing for nine 787 Dreamliner jets amid growing demand for long-haul travel.

The company also officially started construction of a $12.5 billion airport ⁠last month that ‌officials say will be Africa's largest when completed in ‌2030.