Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) reported consolidated net profits attributable to shareholders of EGP 82.238 billion in 2025, marking a 48.99% year-on-year (YoY) increase from EGP 55.196 billion, according to the bank’s income results.

Net interest income rose to EGP 107.699 billion in 2025, up from EGP 91.064 billion a year earlier, reflecting stronger core banking performance during the period.

On a standalone basis, CIB recorded net profits after tax of EGP 81.809 billion in 2025, compared to EGP 55.428 billion in 2024.

CIB is the leading private-sector bank in Egypt, offering a diverse set of banking and financial services designed to suit the needs of different financial institutions through facilities tailored to address the financing needs of banking and non-banking financial institutions.

