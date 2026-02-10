B Investments Holding plans to list El-Ezaby Pharmacies on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) within a year, according to Hazem Barakat, chairman of the board of directors.

In his remarks to Asharq Business, Barakat said the company is targeting investments ranging between EGP 2.5 billion and EGP 3 billion over the current and next year, as it accelerates its expansion strategy across multiple sectors.

The firm is currently studying acquisition opportunities involving five companies operating in healthcare, education, and food and beverage, with the average deal size reaching about EGP 500 million.

He noted that these transactions are expected to be completed this year.

One of the largest transactions being reviewed is in education, where B Investments is considering acquiring a stake in an Egyptian university in a deal valued at more than EGP 1 billion.

Beyond Egypt, Barakat said the company plans to execute deals in the Gulf region soon, where it is actively assessing healthcare investment opportunities.

The remarks were made on the sidelines of a conference held to mark the start of Gourmet Food Company’s shares trading on the EGX.

