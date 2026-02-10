Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) recorded net profit after tax of AED479.9 million in 2025, marking an increase of 14.4 percent, while profit before tax reached AED533.1 million, up 14.3 percent compared to 2024.

Total insurance revenues of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company amounted to AED8.3 billion, compared to AED7.2 billion in the same period last year.

Net insurance service result rose by 10.2 percent to AED494.9 million, while net investment income reached AED296.9 million, representing an increase of 8.9 percent compared to the previous year.

Total group assets reached AED10.4 billion at the end of 2025, while total shareholders’ equity stood at AED3.7 billion.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, said that the company’s performance in 2025 demonstrates the strength of its long-term strategy and its commitment to aligning the Group’s growth with the UAE’s national priorities and economic vision.

He noted that the company continues to build on its core business through disciplined expansion, sound governance and a strong focus on developing national talent, adding that winning the Nafis Award reflects this strategic direction and the company’s contribution to achieving the UAE’s objectives of sustainable economic growth and enhanced competitiveness.

For his part, Charalampos Mylonas, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, said that the company’s 2025 results demonstrate the strong resilience of its operations and the impact of its strategic initiatives.

He added that the partnership with Allianz Trade has strengthened the company’s capabilities in specialised insurance, while the continued focus on innovation and operational excellence has supported efficiency and service quality.