Bahrain - Al Salam Bank yesterday announced its financial results for 2025, delivering record performance supported by expanded scale and disciplined execution of strategic initiatives.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, net profit attributable to owners of the bank reached BD18.6 million ($49.5m), compared with BD16.7m ($44.3m) in Q4 2024, reflecting an increase of 11.8 per cent, said a statement.

The growth in profitability was driven by the improved performance of the group’s core banking operations, effective asset liability management, and the implementation of group-wide growth and optimisation initiatives.

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at 5.4 fils (1.4 cents), compared with 5.3 fils (1.4 cents) for the corresponding period in 2024. Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the bank increased to BD5.4m ($14.2m) in Q4 2025, compared with a loss of BD4m ($10.5m) in Q4 2024.

For the financial year ended December 31, 2025, net profit attributable to owners of the bank increased by 30.2pc to BD76.8m ($203.8m), up from BD59m ($156.5m) in 2024. Accordingly, earnings per share increased to 22.7 fils (6.0 cents) in 2025, compared with 19.2 fils (5.1 cents) in 2024. Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the bank increased by 54.1pc to BD103.4m ($274.3m) in 2025, compared with BD67.1m ($178m) in 2024.

Driven by the successful execution of various capital-building initiatives during the year, equity attributable to owners of the bank increased by 28.3pc from BD360.5m ($956.2m) in 2024 to BD462.4m ($1.23 billion), while the group’s total owners’ equity increased by 26.3pc to BD749.7m ($1.99bn), up from BD593.4m ($1.57bn) in 2024. Accordingly, the consolidated capital adequacy ratio increased from 24.8pc in 2024 to 27.2pc in 2025.

The group’s balance sheet continued to expand with total assets closing 2025 at BD8.05bn ($21.36bn), compared with BD7.06bn ($18.73bn) in 2024, translating to an increase of 14.0pc. In line with the group’s strategy to accelerate market share acquisition, financing assets increased by 11.1pc to BD4.10bn ($10.79bn) and customer deposits increased by 7.1pc to close the year at BD5.48bn ($14.54bn).

The board of directors recommended a dividend distribution of 15pc of the bank’s issued and paid-up share capital (8pc cash dividends and 7pc stock dividends), aggregating to BD44.1m ($117m). This recommendation is subject to AGM and regulatory approvals.

Commenting on the year-end results, Al Salam Bank chairman Shaikh Khalid bin Mustahail Al Mashani, said: “Our performance marks consecutive years of sustained growth in scale and profitability, positioning Al Salam Bank as a leading, diversified financial group in the region.

“Our focused strategy and consistent execution, underpinned by prudent financial management, accelerated transformation initiatives, and strong governance, has positioned us to effectively capitalise on growth opportunities, reinforce our leading market positioning, and deliver long-term value to all our stakeholders.”

Al Salam Bank Group chief executive officer Rafik Nayed said: “Our results reflect the resilience of our operating model and the effectiveness of our strategic direction as we transition to a new phase of performance and growth. During the year, we remained focused on optimising the balance sheet, expanding our funding base, and broadening our revenue drivers across key verticals including banking, asset management (ASB Capital), takaful (Solidarity Group), and our network of subsidiaries and associates.

“Collectively, our strategic initiatives are designed to shape a financial group that is diversified in structure, digital in execution and disciplined in its pursuit of value,” he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).