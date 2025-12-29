Arab Finance: Eastern Company generated net profits after tax amounting to EGP 2.152 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, an annual rise of 18% from EGP 1.825 billion, according to the financial indicators.

The company posted 31% year-on-year (YoY) higher net revenues at EGP 10.633 billion at the end of September 2025, compared to EGP 8.125 billion.

Eastern Company recorded total sales of EGP 29.45 billion, up 23% from EGP 23.91 billion in the same period of 2024.

In FY2024/25, the EGX-listed firm registered net profits worth EGP 9.71 billion, supported by expanded business activities and improvements in production and distribution.