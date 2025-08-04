Saudi Arabia remained the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region’s top issuer of bonds and sukuk in the first half of 2025, despite debt issuances falling 20% year-on-year (YoY), Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz) said in a new report.

Saudi companies raised $47.93 billion through 71 issuances in the first six months of 2025, down from $59.73 billion in H1 2024.

The UAE secured the second spot with $24.03 billion raised through 69 issuances, an increase of 22.2% from H1 2024. Qatar followed, with $10 billion raised from 58 issuances. Bahrain recorded $5.62 billion, while Kuwait saw a 48% increase in issuance value, reaching $3.39 billion. Oman had the lowest total, raising $1.08 billion from six issuances.

Total bond and sukuk activity across the GCC reached $92.04 billion through 215 issuances in the first half of the year, registering a 5.5% year-on-year decline.

Corporate issuances surged by 67.7% YoY to $60.20 billion during the first six months of the year. Government-related corporations raised $11.2 billion through 11 deals, up 1.8% YoY. Conversely, sovereign debt issuance across the GCC dropped by 48.2%, totalling $31.85 billion.

Conventional issuances rose 7.8% YoY to $51.61 billion in the first half, while sukuk sales declined by 18.2% YoY to $40.43 billion.

The financial sector led the bond and sukuk issuances, with a total value of $40.1 billion through 167 issuances. Government issuances followed, with $31.9 billion through 25 issuances, Markaz said.

GCC primary issuance size ranged from $2 million to $5 billion.

US dollar-denominated issuances led the GCC bonds and sukuk primary market, raising a total of $73.1 billion through 146 issuances.

The Saudi riyal emerged as the second most-used currency, with SAR-denominated offerings totaling $7 billion across eight transactions.

