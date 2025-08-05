Salik Company PJSC (Salik), Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, and Parkonic, the smart parking solutions provider, today announced a landmark partnership with Dubai Holding to roll out the region’s first fully autonomous, AI-powered on-street and off-street parking solution across iconic communities in Dubai—covering a total of more than 36,000 parking spaces.

Fully aligned with Dubai’s Smart City 2030 and Future Mobility Vision, this collaboration brings to life a ticketless and barrier-free parking solution without manual inspection.

Powered by Parkonic’s advanced artificial intelligence and software platforms and enabled by Salik’s seamless payment solution, the system provides frictionless exit, delivering a truly zero-interaction customer experience.

Parkonic and Salik’s ecosystem integration ensures a seamless customer journey through facilitating ease of movement and eliminating the causes of fines or citations which stem from overstays; representing a significant step toward connected mobility infrastructure in Dubai.

Through this partnership, residents and visitors in these communities will be the first to benefit from the smart parking infrastructure, experiencing enhanced mobility, efficiency and accessibility.

“This partnership is a milestone for urban mobility in Dubai. Together with Salik and Dubai Holding, we're building a future where parking is seamless, intelligent, and user-centric. Dubai Holding’s trust in Parkonic reflects our innovation and dedication. This collaboration goes beyond parking, it's about preparing for autonomous vehicles, AI-driven services, and a fully integrated mobility ecosystem. Dubai is leading the way, and Parkonic is proud to be at its core,” said Imad Alameddine, CEO of Parkonic.

The project aims to reduce congestion, cut carbon emissions, and directly support Dubai’s Net Zero goals, while enhancing the overall customer experience. Proudly developed and operated in the UAE, this partnership between Parkonic and Salik sets a new benchmark in future-ready urban design, featuring multilingual interfaces and automatic billing, no manual interaction necessary.