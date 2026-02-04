Doha: TASMU Accelerator, an initiative of the TASMU Smart Qatar programme under the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), announced the selection of five proof-of-concept projects presented by four startups from the third cohort of the Accelerator, to be co-developed with Mowasalat (Karwa) the announcement was made offcially during Web Summit Qatar 2026.

The cooperation agreement was signed by Eman Al Kuwari, Director of the Digital Innovation Department at MCIT, and Dr. Hamed Al Shaibani, Executive Director of the Information and Communications Technology Department at Mowasalat (Karwa).

During the next phase, the practical viability of the solutions will be tested, their impact on operational efficiency will be measured, and digital transformation across Mowasalat’s core operations will be further advanced.

In this context, Al Kuwari stated: “These proof-of-concept projects exemplify a core role of the TASMU Accelerator in enabling startups to test their technology solutions within real-world operational environments, in direct partnership with sector entities. This collaboration with Mowasalat reflects the Ministry’s commitment to connecting digital innovation with operational needs and translating innovative solutions into practical, scalable applications.”

Dr. Al Shaibani commented: “Through our partnership with TASMU, Mowasalat is enabling innovation in smart mobility and sustainable transport by supporting international startups with real-world operational expertise and a live transport ecosystem."

