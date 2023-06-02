Qatar - The German Federal Association for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW) has inaugurated its representative office in Doha, it’s first-ever headquarters in the GCC region.

The office will connect 900,000-BVMW alliance members with Qatari counterparts and serve as a hub for connecting German businesses with potential partners across the region.

The opening of the representative office builds on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between IPA Qatar and BVMW, which aims to further advance Qatari-German economic and commercial co-operation and identify new opportunities within the SME sector.

The official launch of the representative office signifies a remarkable step towards advancing Qatari-German business co-operation.

The inauguration was witnessed by Saleh bin Majid al-Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary of Commerce and Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI); Sheikh Ali Alwaleed al-Thani, chief executive officer, IPA Qatar; and Markus Jerger, executive chairman, BVMW.

The ceremony was also attended by a delegation of German business leaders representing different sectors, including telecommunications, advanced manufacturing, technology, artificial intelligence (AI), food and e-gaming.

The MoU between IPA Qatar and BVMW also sets forth a collaborative framework to promote and support the establishment and expansion of German companies into Qatar.

"This is a significant milestone in our partnership with BVMW, which continues to create new avenues to deepen Qatari-German co-operation. The inauguration of BVMW’s first headquarters in the GCC region is a testament to Qatar’s conducive business environment and its leading position as a thriving investment hub.

We look forward to supporting more German SMEs to pursue their business growth ambitions in Qatar and the region," Sheikh Ali said.

As a proud representative of German SMEs, the economic backbone of Germany, Herger said it is delighted to inaugurate our first GCC headquarters in Doha.

"With great anticipation, we foresee our new office playing a pivotal role in fostering a multitude of prosperous Qatari-German joint ventures in the years to come," he said.

Through these collaborations, its objective is to strengthen the common economy, while forging closer ties with its partners in Qatar and the wider region, according to him.

"The immense growth potential of this new chapter fills us with enthusiasm and we look forward to the remarkable successes that will unfold through this exciting journey," he added.

Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).