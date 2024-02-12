Three businesses pitching on entrepreneurship-themed reality television show Beban have succeeded in raising a total of $547,000 (547k) from the panel of regional investors.

UAE-based ‘Drop It’ founded by Obaid Alshowaihi, raised $200k from Omani investor Yasser Albarami and Egyptian investor Mohamed ‘Nagaty’ Aboelnaga, while Bahrain-based Right Calories, founded by Abdullah Sulaibeekh, fundraised $265k from Hope Ventures, and Motolines, represented by one of its co-founders Ahmed Ashoor, bagged $82k, also from Hope Ventures.

‘Beban,’ produced by Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Hope Fund, aired the sixth episode of its third season last week on February 7, 2024, on the region’s first and biggest video-on-demand platform ‘Shahid’ for free, Bahrain TV, SBC Channel, AlRai TV, and Oman TV, and on Abu Dhabi TV on Saturday, February 10.

Four businesses

During the sixth episode, four businesses pitched in front of the panel of regional investors, which consisted of Egyptian investor Mohamed Aboelnaga “Nagaty,” who is also the Co-Founder and CEO of Exits, Omani serial entrepreneur and angel investor Yasser Albarami who is the Co-Founder and CEO of Mubbadarah Investments, and Saudi Co-founder and Chairman of Riyadh Angels Investors Abdullah Alaraj.

Beban TV show is the region’s 1st private-public investment platform through its formed partnerships with Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (UAE), the SME Development Authority (Oman), GFH Capital (KSA), Zain Kuwait and Sabah Al Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (Kuwait), and the Labour Fund Tamkeen (Bahrain).

Beban season 3 was filmed in the Middle East’s newest exhibition and convention centre, Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB), and showcases 41 businesses from across the MENA region as they pitch in front of a panel of regional, reputable investors for equity investment and strategic business development opportunities that can accelerate the growth of these businesses into new markets.

A new episode of Beban will air every Wednesday of this month. One can watch the next episode airing on February 14, 2024, on Bahrain TV at 6 PM (+3GMT), Oman TV Cultural at 9:10 PM (+3GMT), AlRai TV at 9:30 PM (+3GMT), SBC Channel at 10 PM (+3GMT), Saturday at 5:30 PM (+3GMT) on Abu Dhabi TV, or anytime on Shahid.

