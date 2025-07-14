PHOTO
This is a 149% increase compared to the same period last year.
M&A deals involving the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) reached $115.5bln in value in H1 2025
PHOTO
This is a 149% increase compared to the same period last year.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.