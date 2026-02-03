Egypt Capital Holding and El Masry Real Estate Investments Company, subsidiaries of the Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank), sold their entire stakes in Egyptian Tourism Development Co. and Tourism Investments in Sahl Hasheesh Co. for EGP 3.8 billion, as per a statement.

The bank’s subsidiaries concluded the transaction, which is currently in its final stage of ownership transfer.

The subsidiaries sold 5.704 million shares in Tourism investments in Sahl Hasheesh Co. and 47.087 million shares in Egyptian Tourism Development Co.

