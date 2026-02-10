Beltone Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Beltone Holding (BTFH), has completed the strategic acquisition of Paris-headquartered financial services Baobab Group in a transaction valued at $197.6 million, as per an emailed press release.

This transaction marks Beltone’s first cross-border deal and the largest acquisition in its history.

The acquisition was executed following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Baobab Group is a leading provider of micro and small business finance, with a strong focus on digital solutions.

The transaction reflects Beltone’s strategy of disciplined expansion into high-potential markets and its focus on building long-term shareholder value through scale and regional diversification.

With the deal completed, Beltone expands its geographic footprint to seven African markets where Baobab operates: Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Burkina Faso, Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nigeria.

Following the completion of the transaction, Beltone and Baobab will work closely to develop and scale inclusive, technology-enabled financial solutions designed to support long-term economic growth across Africa.

The deal follows a strategic share purchase agreement signed on February 11th, 2025, and represents a milestone in Beltone’s broader growth strategy on the continent.

