The Economic Concentration Review Committee at the Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) has approved a series of significant mergers and acquisitions across multiple sectors.

Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners) will acquire 100% of the shares of John Wood Group. Meanwhile, the SPEBEF 3 Fund, Proparco, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the Belgian Investment Company for Developing Countries have been authorised to acquire 71.64% of the shares of Idal Production Cyprus Ltd.

In the automotive sector, AIBL will acquire full ownership of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, while Daimler Truck AG is set to acquire between 26.7% and 44.3% of the voting rights in AIBL.

In the energy sector, EDF Power Solutions has been granted control over the joint venture Compagnie Générale de Hydroélectricité de Volub, in partnership with Africa 50 – PD and Nia Volub.

These approvals reflect ongoing consolidation and strategic investment activity across key industries, including energy, automotive, and engineering consulting, highlighting the growing interest of both international and regional investors in Egypt and its associated markets.

