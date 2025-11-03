Egypt - Beltone Venture Capital (BVC) – a wholly owned subsidiary of Beltone Holding – announced its successful exit from Cathedis, Morocco’s leading last-mile delivery and logistics platform, achieving an exceptional 100% Internal Rate of Return (IRR).

The transaction marks Beltone Venture Capital’s first regional exit and third overall since inception, reinforcing its strong performance and commitment to driving innovation and value creation across the MENA region.

Since its establishment in 2023, BVC has positioned itself as a key player in the regional venture investment landscape, managing $50m in assets under management (AUM) and building a portfolio of 21 high-growth, technology-driven companies operating across strategic sectors. The company also manages a $5m venture debt portfolio, reflecting its disciplined, data-driven investment strategy and focus on scalable, sustainable growth.

“We saw a clear opportunity in Cathedis Morocco’s last-mile delivery and logistics platform,” said Ali Mokhtar, CEO and Managing Partner of Beltone Venture Capital. “We invested with vision, supported its growth, and exited with success.”

Expanding from Egypt to Morocco, Beltone Venture Capital continues to extend its regional footprint by investing in innovative startups shaping the future of digital transformation and entrepreneurship in MENA.

