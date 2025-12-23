PHOTO
Private healthcare operator Akdital has agreed to buy Tunisia's Taoufik Hospitals Group for $90 million, the Moroccan company said on Tuesday.
The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will give Akdital control of THG's four hospitals, which have combined capacity of some 600 beds.
Earlier this month in Saudi Arabia, Casablanca-listed Akdital signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire Al Bishri hospital in Mecca having already taken over the Al Mishari hospital in the capital Riyadh.
The company plans to invest $1.4 billion with partners in Saudi Arabia by 2030.
In the United Arab Emirates, Akdital is building a multidisciplinary hospital and oncology centre in Dubai that is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2027.
Akdital operates 41 hospitals in 24 Moroccan cities with a total capacity of 4,111 beds. It reported a 55% rise in 2024 revenue to 2.95 billion dirhams ($320 million).
