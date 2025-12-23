Private healthcare operator Akdital has agreed ‍to buy ‍Tunisia's Taoufik Hospitals Group for $90 million, ​the Moroccan company said on Tuesday.

The ⁠deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, ⁠will give Akdital ‌control of THG's four hospitals, which have combined capacity of some ⁠600 beds.

Earlier this month in Saudi Arabia, Casablanca-listed Akdital signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire Al Bishri ⁠hospital in Mecca ​having already taken over the Al Mishari hospital in ‍the capital Riyadh.

The company plans to invest $1.4 ​billion with partners in Saudi Arabia by 2030.

In the United Arab Emirates, Akdital is building a multidisciplinary hospital and oncology centre in Dubai that is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2027.

Akdital operates 41 hospitals in 24 ⁠Moroccan cities with a total ‌capacity of 4,111 beds. It reported a 55% rise in ‌2024 revenue to ⁠2.95 billion dirhams ($320 million).

