GDANSK: Uber said on Monday it agreed ​to acquire the delivery arm of Turkey's ⁠Getir from Emirati controlling shareholder Mubadala, expanding the U.S.-based company's ⁠Turkish footprint.

Separately, ‌Uber disclosed in an SEC filing that it would pay $335 million "in cash ⁠on a cash and debt free basis" to completely acquire Getir's food delivery business.

The filing also showed it ⁠is to invest $100 million ​to acquire 15% of Getir's food, grocery, retail, and water ‍delivery services. Reuters reported in November that Uber had ​reached an agreement in principle with Mubadala to buy Getir's food delivery arm and was awaiting approval from Turkish authorities.

Uber said in the announcement it aims to combine elements of Getir and Turkey's Trendyol GO, an earlier acquisition, to "support the continued growth of ⁠a vibrant and competitive ecosystem" ‌that benefits consumers, couriers and merchants.

In May last year, Uber agreed to ‌acquire 85% ⁠of Trendyol GO for $700 million. (Reporting by Arda Dipova; ⁠Editing by Jonathan Spicer, Kirsten Donovan)