International industrial services provider Bilfinger has announced the acquisition of major businesses of the Teknokon Group in Türkiye.

The transaction comprises the entities Teknokon Servis & Bakım and Teknokon Endüstri in three locations, around 1,000 highly skilled employees and annual revenues in the upper double-digit million euro range.

The corresponding contracts were signed on December 18, 2025.

Closing is subject to competition authority approval and is expected in the first half of 2026.

The acquisition of Teknokon is in line with Bilfinger’s strategy to be No. 1 for its customers in enhancing efficiency and sustainability by expanding Bilfinger’s comprehensive service capabilities and its regional manpower.

Teknokon has earned a strong reputation for delivering world-class industrial services and upholding the highest quality and safety standards, backed by more than 30 years of technical expertise.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategy of leveraging mergers and acquisitions to enhance market position, drive sustainable profitable growth and to deliver total shareholder return,” says Thomas Schulz, Bilfinger Group CEO. “We are looking forward to welcoming our new colleagues to Team Bilfinger.”

Erkan Engin, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Teknokon Group says: “Joining the Bilfinger family marks a new, promising chapter for us, in which we can build on our shared strengths. Our two companies place great importance on safety, quality, and reliability, and we strive to uphold these values for the benefit of our employees and customers.”

