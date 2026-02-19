Bahrain - Naseej, a fully-integrated real estate and infrastructure development company based in Bahrain, has acquired Bahrain Investment Oasis (BIO) in Bahrain International Investment Park, within the Salman Industrial City, Hidd.

This is the company's first move into the industrial and logistics space, said Naseej Chief Executive Officer Amin Alarrayed in a LinkedIn post.

He said: "Excited to play a bigger role in supporting Bahrain’s industrial future and attracting investment to the Kingdom."

In a separate LinkedIn post, Naseej said the acquisition is part of its ambitious expansion plan to focus on promising economic sectors such as logistics and industrial services.

