Sustainable Infrastructure Holding Company (Sisco), a leading force in Saudi Arabia's infrastructure and logistics investment, said one of its portfolio companies, Green Dome Investments (GDI), has completed the acquisition of 100% stake in Dubai-based Transcorp International.

A leading provider of smart cold-chain logistics solutions, Transcorp International has a strong foothold in 50 key cities spanning the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar and boasts a robust team of over 1,000 professionals across the region.

GDI completed the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in Transcorp for an agreed purchase price of SAR230 million ($61.2 million), said Sisco Holding in its bourse filing.

The transaction was financed through equity provided by GDI’s shareholders, it stated.

As GDI is accounted for as an associate, the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Sisco Holding’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Any financial effects will be reflected in subsequent reporting periods in line with applicable accounting standards, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

