Egypt - EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding Company, has acted as the sole M&A financial advisor on the signing of binding agreements for a $190 million minority stake investment in Alameda Healthcare by Development Partners International (DPI).

Its investment banking division led the transaction in partnership with a consortium of leading institutional investors and prominent development finance institutions, according to a press release.

The stake acquisition deal, which mainly involves a capital increase in Alameda, is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed during the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.

The capital hike will enable the group to scale its hospital operations and clinical capacity, particularly in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other GCC markets.

Meanwhile, Fahad Khater, Chairman of Alameda, will remain the group’s majority shareholder.

The agreement, which marks one of the largest foreign direct investments in Egypt’s healthcare sector, boosts investor confidence in backing resilient and fast-growing businesses across the country.

The foreign currency proceeds will expand Egypt’s local banking system and support Alameda’s growth in the Arab Republic and the GCC region.

Commenting on the transaction, Maged El Ayouti, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, said: “This transaction underscores our capabilities to deliver on our advisory to our clients on landmark M&A transactions across Egypt and the broader region, as it follows a series of M&A deals that we have advised on in the last 18 months with an aggregate value exceeding $2.50 billion.”

Since the beginning of 2025, EFG Hermes has advised on several transactions in regional markets, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Oman. The bargains cover four M&A deals, seven debt capital market (DCM) transactions, and seven equity capital market (ECM) agreements.

The company topped equity capital markets in the MENA region during 2024, according to the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

