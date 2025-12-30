Nvidia has purchased Intel shares worth $5 billion, ‍the American ‍semiconductor firm said in a ​filing on Monday, carrying out a ⁠transaction announced in September.

The leading AI chip ⁠designer said in ‌September it would pay $23.28 per share for Intel common ⁠stock, in a deal that is seen as a major financial lifeline for the chipmaker ⁠after years of missteps ​and capital intensive production capacity expansions drained its finances.

The ‍world's most valuable firm has bought ​over 214.7 million Intel shares at the price set out in the September agreement, in a private placement, according to Monday's filing.

U.S. antitrust agencies had cleared Nvidia's investment in Intel, according to a notice posted by the U.S. ⁠Federal Trade Commission earlier ‌in December.

Nvidia shares were down 1.3% in premarket trading while Intel ‌stock ⁠was little changed.

