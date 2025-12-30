Beltone Financial Holding rolled out an agreement with E Point Zero Limited to fully acquire UAE-based Lumen Aegis Enterprises SPV RSC LTD in exchange for $1 per share, according to a bourse filing.

The board of directors authorized the appointment of an independent financial advisor registered with the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to determine the fair value of the company.

Lumen Aegis is a special-purpose firm that owns several companies in Egypt and the UAE.

In the first nine months of 2025, the consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company increased by 31.958% to EGP 1.490 billion from EGP 1.129 billion.

