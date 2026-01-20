The event brought together leading voices from regional investment banking to share insights on ECM and DCM issuer sentiment, evolving investor communities, market trends, and the regulatory landscape shaping the future of capital markets in the region

The room was filled with key stakeholders from across the investment banking ecosystem. An engaged audience that brought energy and relevance to every part of the discussion. Watch the Zawya video here.

